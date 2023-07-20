Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .241.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 39 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (27.7%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (49.2%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.262
|AVG
|.224
|.333
|OBP
|.312
|.437
|SLG
|.472
|11
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|10
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|39/15
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 2.45 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
