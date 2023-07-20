Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .241.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 39 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (27.7%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (49.2%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .262 AVG .224 .333 OBP .312 .437 SLG .472 11 XBH 15 3 HR 8 10 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 39/15 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings