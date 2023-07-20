Mike Yastrzemski, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

  • Yastrzemski has 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .241.
  • Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 39 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 18 games this year (27.7%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32 games this season (49.2%), including seven multi-run games (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.262 AVG .224
.333 OBP .312
.437 SLG .472
11 XBH 15
3 HR 8
10 RBI 20
26/11 K/BB 39/15
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 2.45 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .188 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.