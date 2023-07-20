Jackie Young's Las Vegas Aces (19-2) hit the road to play Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (4-16) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, July 20. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas enters this game after a 97-78 win versus Los Angeles. The Aces' leading scorer was A'ja Wilson, who wound up with 25 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Seattle lost to Atlanta 85-75 in their last game. Jordan Horston (23 PTS, 10 REB, 3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) ended the game as Seattle's top scorer.

Aces vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-3000 to win)

Aces (-3000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+1300 to win)

Storm (+1300 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Aces Season Stats

Things are clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 94.0 points per game (best in WNBA) and giving up 78.6 points per contest (best).

Las Vegas is pulling down 34.8 boards per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed just 33.4 rebounds per game (third-best).

The Aces have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 22.3 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by committing just 11.6 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks eighth in the league (12.8 per contest).

The Aces are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in treys (9.2 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from three-point land (38.2%).

Las Vegas is allowing opposing teams to put up a 33.1% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but it has thrived by allowing just 6.7 treys per contest (third-best).

Aces Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they average 95.0 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 92.9 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been much better when playing at home, where they allow 75.5 points per game, versus road games, where they allow their opponents to score 82.0 per game.

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (36.0 RPG at home, 33.5 on the road), and it lets its opponents pull down more boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 32.9 on the road).

The Aces average 23.1 assists per game at home, 1.6 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.5). During 2023, Las Vegas has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (10.1 per game at home versus 13.2 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.5 per game at home versus 13.2 on the road).

In 2023 the Aces are averaging 9.4 made three-pointers at home and 9.1 away, while making 36.9% from distance at home compared to 39.7% away.

In 2023 Las Vegas averages 6.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.2 away, allowing 29.7% shooting from distance at home compared to 37.1% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 18 of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (90%).

The Aces have played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 11-9-0 this season.

Las Vegas is unbeaten ATS (4-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aces have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

