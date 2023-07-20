Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .230 with six doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- In 58.3% of his 60 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (35.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (15.0%).
- He has scored in 28 games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.261
|AVG
|.202
|.340
|OBP
|.370
|.477
|SLG
|.354
|9
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|15
|17/11
|K/BB
|32/22
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.45, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.
