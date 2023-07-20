Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .230 with six doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.

In 58.3% of his 60 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (35.0%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (15.0%).

He has scored in 28 games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .261 AVG .202 .340 OBP .370 .477 SLG .354 9 XBH 7 4 HR 4 17 RBI 15 17/11 K/BB 32/22 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings