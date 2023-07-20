J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, J.D. Davis (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .431, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 60.2% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.1% of them.
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Davis has had an RBI in 26 games this year (29.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (5.7%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.343
|OBP
|.353
|.384
|SLG
|.477
|11
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|30
|41/19
|K/BB
|53/16
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .188 batting average against him.
