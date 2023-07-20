On Thursday, J.D. Davis (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .431, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 60.2% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.1% of them.

In 11 games this season, he has homered (12.5%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Davis has had an RBI in 26 games this year (29.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (37.5%), including five games with multiple runs (5.7%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .253 AVG .281 .343 OBP .353 .384 SLG .477 11 XBH 15 4 HR 7 17 RBI 30 41/19 K/BB 53/16 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings