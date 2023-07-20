Will Benson takes a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (51-46) game against the San Francisco Giants (54-42) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (6-2, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (4-2, 2.45 ERA).

Giants vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-2, 2.82 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (4-2, 2.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants' Cobb (6-2) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 2.82 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .272.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cobb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 24-year-old has put up a 2.45 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings over eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .188 to his opponents.

Abbott is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.

Abbott has seven starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

