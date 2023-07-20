LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the charge for the San Francisco Giants (54-42) on Thursday, July 20, when they take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (51-46) at Great American Ball Park at 12:35 PM ET.

The Reds are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Giants (-115). The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (6-2, 2.82 ERA) vs Andrew Abbott - CIN (4-2, 2.45 ERA)

Giants vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 26 (54.2%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 26-22 (54.2%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Reds have been victorious in 32, or 47.1%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 29-33 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Austin Slater 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+225) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) David Villar 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+180)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2200 8th 2nd Win NL West +500 - 2nd

