The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto ready for the final of a four-game series against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Great American Ball Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 112 total home runs.

San Francisco is 16th in MLB, slugging .404.

The Giants rank 18th in MLB with a .246 batting average.

San Francisco has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (450 total runs).

The Giants rank 14th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Giants pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.246).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.82 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Cobb is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Cobb will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Away Alex Cobb Johan Oviedo 7/16/2023 Pirates W 8-4 Away Alex Wood Osvaldo Bido 7/18/2023 Reds W 4-2 Away Logan Webb Brandon Williamson 7/18/2023 Reds W 11-10 Away Anthony DeSclafani Luke Weaver 7/19/2023 Reds L 3-2 Away Ross Stripling Graham Ashcraft 7/20/2023 Reds - Away Alex Cobb Andrew Abbott 7/21/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Wood Jake Irvin 7/22/2023 Nationals - Away Logan Webb Josiah Gray 7/23/2023 Nationals - Away Anthony DeSclafani MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Eduardo Rodríguez 7/25/2023 Athletics - Home Alex Cobb Ken Waldichuk

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.