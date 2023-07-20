How to Watch the Giants vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto ready for the final of a four-game series against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Great American Ball Park.
Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 112 total home runs.
- San Francisco is 16th in MLB, slugging .404.
- The Giants rank 18th in MLB with a .246 batting average.
- San Francisco has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (450 total runs).
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.246).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Cobb (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.82 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Cobb is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this game.
- Cobb will try to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).
- In five of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Johan Oviedo
|7/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-4
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/18/2023
|Reds
|W 4-2
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Williamson
|7/18/2023
|Reds
|W 11-10
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Luke Weaver
|7/19/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Abbott
|7/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Jake Irvin
|7/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Josiah Gray
|7/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|MacKenzie Gore
|7/24/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|7/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Ken Waldichuk
