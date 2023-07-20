Alex Cobb will start for the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Great American Ball Park against Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Reds have -105 odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Giants vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have put together a 26-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.2% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 26-22 (54.2%).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

San Francisco has played in 95 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-47-5).

The Giants have collected a 4-8-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 28-20 21-23 33-19 38-33 16-9

