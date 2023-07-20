Thursday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (51-46) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (54-42) at 12:35 PM ET (on July 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Giants will give the ball to Alex Cobb (6-2, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Andrew Abbott (4-2, 2.45 ERA).

Giants vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 7-2.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Giants have won 26, or 54.2%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season San Francisco has won 26 of its 48 games, or 54.2%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 450 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule