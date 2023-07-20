David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Villar -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is hitting .155 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Villar has gotten a hit in 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (7.7%).
- He has gone deep in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Villar has had an RBI in six games this season (15.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.127
|AVG
|.180
|.234
|OBP
|.254
|.255
|SLG
|.410
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|16/6
|K/BB
|25/4
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
