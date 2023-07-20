David Villar -- with a slugging percentage of .393 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is hitting .155 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks.

Villar has gotten a hit in 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (7.7%).

He has gone deep in four games this year (10.3%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Villar has had an RBI in six games this season (15.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .127 AVG .180 .234 OBP .254 .255 SLG .410 3 XBH 8 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 16/6 K/BB 25/4 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings