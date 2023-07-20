Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 20
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Austin Slater (hitting .174 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .333.
- Slater has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this year (19 of 35), with multiple hits seven times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 35), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Slater has driven home a run in nine games this year (25.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 13 of 35 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.318
|AVG
|.349
|.434
|OBP
|.378
|.500
|SLG
|.512
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|7/8
|K/BB
|16/2
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.80).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Reds will send Abbott (4-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .188 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.