On Thursday, Austin Slater (hitting .174 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .333.

Slater has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this year (19 of 35), with multiple hits seven times (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 35), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Slater has driven home a run in nine games this year (25.7%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 13 of 35 games so far this year.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 15 .318 AVG .349 .434 OBP .378 .500 SLG .512 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 7/8 K/BB 16/2 1 SB 1

