The Seattle Storm (4-16) will look to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.7 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.9) and the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Storm

Las Vegas averages 7.6 more points per game (94) than Seattle allows (86.4).

Las Vegas makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

The Aces have a 13-0 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 47.1% from the field.

Las Vegas is knocking down 38.2% of its three-point shots this season, 0.1% higher than the 38.1% Seattle allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces have put together a 9-2 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 38.1% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 0.7 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces have been scoring 96.3 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 94 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas' points-allowed average over its past 10 games (81.3) is 2.7 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (78.6).

Over their past 10 outings, the Aces are making 0.7 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.9 compared to 9.2 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (40.2% compared to 38.2% season-long).

Aces Injuries