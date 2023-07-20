The Las Vegas Aces (19-2) are dealing with just one player on the injury report ahead of their Thursday, July 20 game against the Seattle Storm (4-16) at Climate Pledge Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET.

The Aces are coming off of a 97-78 victory against the Sparks in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Aces vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson is tops on the Aces with 19.9 points per game (fifth in league) and 9.3 rebounds (fifth in league), while also averaging 2 assists.

Jackie Young puts up 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field (third in league) and 48% from beyond the arc (first in league) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in WNBA).

Chelsea Gray is tops on the Aces at 6.5 assists per game, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 14.8 points. She is third in the league in assists.

Kelsey Plum averages 19.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. Defensively, she puts up 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Candace Parker posts 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 1.5 steals (ninth in WNBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Aces vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -16.5 170.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.