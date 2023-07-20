The Las Vegas Aces (19-2) will look to A'ja Wilson (fifth in WNBA, 19.9 points per game) going up against Jewell Loyd (first in league, 25.7) and the Seattle Storm (4-16) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 85 Storm 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 167.7

Aces vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 11-9-0 this season.

Las Vegas has played 20 games this year, and 12 of them have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

In 2023, the Aces are best in the WNBA on offense (94 points scored per game) and best on defense (78.6 points conceded).

In 2023, Las Vegas is fifth in the league in rebounds (34.8 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.4).

In 2023, the Aces are best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and ranked eighth in turnovers forced (12.8).

The Aces are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (9.2 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.2%).

In 2023 the Aces are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and seventh in defensive 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Las Vegas attempts 35.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 26.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.5% of its shots, with 73.2% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.