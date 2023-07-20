A pair of the league's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 19.9 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.7) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) visit the Seattle Storm (4-16) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Aces have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Storm have covered nine times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has won each of its four games this season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

Seattle has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Aces games have gone over the point total 12 out of 20 times this season.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 19 times this season.

