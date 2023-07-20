Aces vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 20
A pair of the league's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 19.9 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.7) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) visit the Seattle Storm (4-16) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Storm matchup in this article.
Aces vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-16.5)
|171
|-2100
|+1100
|BetMGM
|Aces (-16.5)
|170.5
|-2000
|+1000
|PointsBet
|Aces (-16.5)
|170.5
|-1748
|+900
|Tipico
|Aces (-18.5)
|169.5
|-3500
|+950
Aces vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Storm have covered nine times in 19 chances against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has won each of its four games this season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
- Seattle has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
- Aces games have gone over the point total 12 out of 20 times this season.
- The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 19 times this season.
