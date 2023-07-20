A pair of the league's best scorers -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 19.9 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.7) -- take the court when the Las Vegas Aces (19-2) visit the Seattle Storm (4-16) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Storm matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, FOX13+, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Aces vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-16.5) 171 -2100 +1100
BetMGM Aces (-16.5) 170.5 -2000 +1000
PointsBet Aces (-16.5) 170.5 -1748 +900
Tipico Aces (-18.5) 169.5 -3500 +950

Aces vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
  • The Storm have covered nine times in 19 chances against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has won each of its four games this season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
  • Seattle has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
  • Aces games have gone over the point total 12 out of 20 times this season.
  • The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 19 times this season.

