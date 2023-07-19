Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wilmer Flores and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (152 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .292 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- In 40 of 67 games this year (59.7%) Flores has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this year (24 of 67), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.290
|AVG
|.294
|.324
|OBP
|.371
|.460
|SLG
|.578
|9
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|18/6
|K/BB
|17/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft (4-7 with a 5.95 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.95, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
