Wilmer Flores and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (152 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) against the Reds.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .292 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

In 40 of 67 games this year (59.7%) Flores has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.9%).

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Flores has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this year (24 of 67), with two or more runs three times (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .290 AVG .294 .324 OBP .371 .460 SLG .578 9 XBH 15 4 HR 7 16 RBI 14 18/6 K/BB 17/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings