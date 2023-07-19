The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Reds.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 39 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 18 games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 32 games this season (50.0%), including seven multi-run games (10.9%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .262 AVG .231 .333 OBP .321 .437 SLG .488 11 XBH 15 3 HR 8 10 RBI 20 26/11 K/BB 39/15 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings