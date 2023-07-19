Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Reds.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 39 of 64 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Yastrzemski has driven home a run in 18 games this season (28.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 32 games this season (50.0%), including seven multi-run games (10.9%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.262
|AVG
|.231
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.437
|SLG
|.488
|11
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|8
|10
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|39/15
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.95 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.95 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
