On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .274 with 56 walks and 41 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

In 59.3% of his 81 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Wade has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (33 of 81), with two or more runs six times (7.4%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .264 AVG .283 .379 OBP .426 .471 SLG .400 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 39/34 0 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings