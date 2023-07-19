LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .405 this season while batting .274 with 56 walks and 41 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 42nd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- In 59.3% of his 81 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Wade has driven in a run in 20 games this season (24.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season (33 of 81), with two or more runs six times (7.4%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.264
|AVG
|.283
|.379
|OBP
|.426
|.471
|SLG
|.400
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|39/34
|0
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.83).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (4-7 with a 5.95 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.95, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
