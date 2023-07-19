Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Pederson is hitting .230 with six doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.

In 57.6% of his games this year (34 of 59), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 47.5% of his games this season (28 of 59), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 27 GP 31 .261 AVG .200 .340 OBP .374 .477 SLG .358 9 XBH 7 4 HR 4 17 RBI 15 17/11 K/BB 32/22 0 SB 0

