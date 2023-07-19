Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .214 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .230 with six doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- In 57.6% of his games this year (34 of 59), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (35.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 47.5% of his games this season (28 of 59), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.261
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.374
|.477
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|15
|17/11
|K/BB
|32/22
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 128 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.95 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.95 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
