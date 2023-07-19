On Wednesday, J.D. Davis (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Davis has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this season (53 of 88), with more than one hit 23 times (26.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (37.5%), including multiple runs in five games.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .253 AVG .281 .343 OBP .353 .384 SLG .477 11 XBH 15 4 HR 7 17 RBI 30 41/19 K/BB 53/16 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings