J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, J.D. Davis (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has an OPS of .779, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .431 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Davis has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this season (53 of 88), with more than one hit 23 times (26.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (37.5%), including multiple runs in five games.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|42
|.253
|AVG
|.281
|.343
|OBP
|.353
|.384
|SLG
|.477
|11
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|30
|41/19
|K/BB
|53/16
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (4-7 with a 5.95 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.95 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
