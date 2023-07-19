The San Francisco Giants (54-41) aim to add on to their seven-game winning streak when they play the Cincinnati Reds (50-46) on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (4-7) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-2) will take the ball for the Giants.

Giants vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (4-7, 5.95 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

The Giants are sending Stripling (0-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.11, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .292 against him.

So far this year, Stripling does not have a quality start.

Stripling is trying to pick up his fourth start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds will send Ashcraft (4-7) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 5.95 ERA this season with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 17 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Ashcraft will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

