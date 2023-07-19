LaMonte Wade Jr and Jonathan India are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Ross Stripling Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Stripling Stats

Ross Stripling (0-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his ninth start of the season.

Stripling has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.

In eight starts, Stripling has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 3.5 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Stripling Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 14 4.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 7 3.2 4 2 2 3 0 at Mets Jul. 2 2.0 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3.0 4 1 1 3 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 3.1 4 3 3 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ross Stripling's player props with BetMGM.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Wade Stats

Wade has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .274/.405/.432 slash line on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 16 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

India Stats

India has put up 92 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .250/.335/.413 slash line so far this season.

India has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI (93 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .274/.363/.466 so far this year.

Steer brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a walk.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.