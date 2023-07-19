Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (50-46) will take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (54-41) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, July 19. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Giants -110 moneyline odds to win. A 10.5-run over/under is set in this game.

Giants vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (4-7, 5.95 ERA) vs Ross Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.11 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Giants and Reds game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (-110), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Giants bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 18-9 (66.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (57.5%) in those games.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 23 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Joc Pederson 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Wilmer Flores 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 2nd Win NL West +500 - 2nd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.