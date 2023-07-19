The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants will meet on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Michael Conforto among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 111 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Fueled by 280 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 16th in MLB with a .404 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .246 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 448 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 10th-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.253 WHIP this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ross Stripling (0-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Stripling has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.

In eight starts this season, Stripling has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Ross Stripling Rich Hill 7/15/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Away Alex Cobb Johan Oviedo 7/16/2023 Pirates W 8-4 Away Alex Wood Osvaldo Bido 7/18/2023 Reds W 4-2 Away Logan Webb Brandon Williamson 7/18/2023 Reds W 11-10 Away Anthony DeSclafani Luke Weaver 7/19/2023 Reds - Away Ross Stripling Graham Ashcraft 7/20/2023 Reds - Away Alex Cobb Andrew Abbott 7/21/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Wood Jake Irvin 7/22/2023 Nationals - Away Logan Webb Josiah Gray 7/23/2023 Nationals - Away Anthony DeSclafani MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers - Away Ross Stripling Eduardo Rodríguez

