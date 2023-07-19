Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Ross Stripling, who is the named starter for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -115 -105 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have gone 26-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.2% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, San Francisco has gone 26-22 (54.2%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 53.5%.

San Francisco has played in 94 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-46-5).

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 28-19 21-23 33-18 38-32 16-9

