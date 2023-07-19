Giants vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (50-46) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (54-41) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Reds will look to Graham Ashcraft (4-7) against the Giants and Ross Stripling (0-2).
Giants vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Giants vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Giants have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.
- The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 57.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Francisco has a mark of 23-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- The offense for San Francisco is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (448 total runs).
- The Giants have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|@ Pirates
|W 6-4
|Ross Stripling vs Rich Hill
|July 15
|@ Pirates
|W 3-1
|Alex Cobb vs Johan Oviedo
|July 16
|@ Pirates
|W 8-4
|Alex Wood vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 18
|@ Reds
|W 4-2
|Logan Webb vs Brandon Williamson
|July 18
|@ Reds
|W 11-10
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Luke Weaver
|July 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Abbott
|July 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|Alex Wood vs Jake Irvin
|July 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|Logan Webb vs Josiah Gray
|July 23
|@ Nationals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs MacKenzie Gore
|July 24
|@ Tigers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Eduardo Rodríguez
