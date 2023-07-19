Wednesday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (50-46) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (54-41) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Reds will look to Graham Ashcraft (4-7) against the Giants and Ross Stripling (0-2).

Giants vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Giants have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 57.5%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a mark of 23-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (448 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Giants Schedule