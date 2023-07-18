Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against Tyler Wells, who is the named starter for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles are 12th in MLB play with 113 total home runs.

Baltimore ranks eighth in baseball, slugging .425.

The Orioles' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Baltimore has the No. 7 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (462 total runs).

The Orioles rank 13th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

Orioles batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.

Baltimore has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

The Orioles average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.300).

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers have hit 152 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored 512 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Dodgers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Dodgers have a combined 1.251 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday, July 8 against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Wells is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.

Wells will look to extend a 19-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (1-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 9 when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In eight starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

Grove has made five starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Twins W 15-2 Away Kyle Gibson Joe Ryan 7/14/2023 Marlins W 5-2 Home Dean Kremer Sandy Alcantara 7/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Home Kyle Gibson Braxton Garrett 7/16/2023 Marlins W 5-4 Home Kyle Bradish Steven Okert 7/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-4 Home Grayson Rodriguez Emmet Sheehan 7/18/2023 Dodgers - Home Tyler Wells Michael Grove 7/19/2023 Dodgers - Home Dean Kremer Julio Urías 7/20/2023 Rays - Away Kyle Gibson Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Rays - Away Kyle Bradish Zach Eflin 7/22/2023 Rays - Away Grayson Rodriguez Shane McClanahan 7/23/2023 Rays - Away Tyler Wells Taj Bradley

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets W 5-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles W 6-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Grayson Rodriguez 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Grove Tyler Wells 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bobby Miller Martín Pérez 7/23/2023 Rangers - Away Emmet Sheehan Dane Dunning 7/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael Grove José Berríos

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.