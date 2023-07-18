The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.174 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .249.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 38 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (31 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .262 AVG .237 .333 OBP .320 .437 SLG .500 11 XBH 14 3 HR 8 10 RBI 18 26/11 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings