Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:31 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.174 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks while batting .249.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 38 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (31 of 62), with two or more runs seven times (11.3%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.262
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.320
|.437
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|8
|10
|RBI
|18
|26/11
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver (2-2 with a 7.00 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .312 against him.
