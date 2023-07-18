LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 18 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Pirates.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with 73 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 70th in slugging.
- In 48 of 79 games this season (60.8%) Wade has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (25.3%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Wade has had an RBI in 20 games this season (25.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.264
|AVG
|.291
|.379
|OBP
|.436
|.471
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|37/34
|0
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.80).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.00 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .312 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.