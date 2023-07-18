LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) against the Pirates.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with 73 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 70th in slugging.

In 48 of 79 games this season (60.8%) Wade has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (25.3%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.4%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Wade has had an RBI in 20 games this season (25.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .264 AVG .291 .379 OBP .436 .471 SLG .411 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 37/34 0 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings