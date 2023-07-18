Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (hitting .107 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .230 with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- In 57.9% of his 57 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (20 of 57), with more than one RBI nine times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.261
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.371
|.477
|SLG
|.356
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|17/11
|K/BB
|30/20
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.80).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.00 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .312 against him.
