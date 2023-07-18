On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (hitting .107 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .230 with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.

In 57.9% of his 57 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (20 of 57), with more than one RBI nine times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .261 AVG .200 .340 OBP .371 .477 SLG .356 9 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 14 17/11 K/BB 30/20 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings