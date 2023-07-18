J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 122 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

In 52 of 86 games this year (60.5%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Davis has driven in a run in 26 games this year (30.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 33 of 86 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .253 AVG .286 .343 OBP .352 .384 SLG .490 11 XBH 15 4 HR 7 17 RBI 30 41/19 K/BB 51/14 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings