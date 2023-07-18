Brandon Crawford -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .207 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Crawford has had a hit in 32 of 63 games this year (50.8%), including multiple hits five times (7.9%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has an RBI in 19 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season (30.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .181 AVG .231 .271 OBP .298 .309 SLG .356 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings