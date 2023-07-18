Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Crawford -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 18 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .207 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Crawford has had a hit in 32 of 63 games this year (50.8%), including multiple hits five times (7.9%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.9%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has an RBI in 19 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (30.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.181
|AVG
|.231
|.271
|OBP
|.298
|.309
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.80).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Weaver (2-2) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.00 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 73 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 7.00 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .312 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.