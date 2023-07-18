49ers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers have +900 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the NFL as of December 31.
Watch the 49ers this season on Fubo!
49ers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Looking to place a futures bet on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
San Francisco Betting Insights
- San Francisco covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in 49ers games.
- San Francisco made things happen on both sides of the ball last season, as it ranked fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).
- At home last season, the 49ers were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.
- San Francisco won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.
49ers Impact Players
- On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had eight touchdowns and 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, McCaffrey scored five touchdowns, with 85 receptions for 741 yards.
- Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel had 56 receptions for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- In 16 games last year, Nick Bosa delivered 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 50 tackles.
Bet on 49ers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|6
|October 15
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|7
|October 23
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|10
|November 12
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 23
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|14
|December 10
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|15
|December 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 25
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Rams
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of July 18 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.