The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while batting .278.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 65 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Flores has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games.
  • He has scored in 22 of 65 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 32
.290 AVG .266
.324 OBP .349
.460 SLG .457
9 XBH 10
4 HR 4
16 RBI 8
18/6 K/BB 17/11
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
  • The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.01, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.