The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while batting .278.

Flores has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 65 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games.

He has scored in 22 of 65 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .290 AVG .266 .324 OBP .349 .460 SLG .457 9 XBH 10 4 HR 4 16 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

