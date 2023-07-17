Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Pirates.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Reds Player Props
|Giants vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Reds
|Giants vs Reds Odds
|Giants vs Reds Prediction
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while batting .278.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 65 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 22 of 65 games (33.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.290
|AVG
|.266
|.324
|OBP
|.349
|.460
|SLG
|.457
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.01, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.