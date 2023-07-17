The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.174 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .249 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 38 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (12.9%).

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .262 AVG .237 .333 OBP .320 .437 SLG .500 11 XBH 14 3 HR 8 10 RBI 18 26/11 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings