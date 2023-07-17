Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 17
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.174 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .249 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 38 of 62 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (12.9%).
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.262
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.320
|.437
|SLG
|.500
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|8
|10
|RBI
|18
|26/11
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the lefty threw three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
