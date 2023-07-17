The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.214 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last game against the Pirates.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with 73 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 71st in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 48 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a home run in nine games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.3% of his games this season, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (41.8%), including six multi-run games (7.6%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .264 AVG .291 .379 OBP .436 .471 SLG .411 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 37/34 0 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings