LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:26 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.214 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last game against the Pirates.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with 73 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is 71st in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 48 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a home run in nine games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.3% of his games this season, Wade has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (41.8%), including six multi-run games (7.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.264
|AVG
|.291
|.379
|OBP
|.436
|.471
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|37/34
|0
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.01, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.