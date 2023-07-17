Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:25 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, Joc Pederson (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 walks while batting .230.
- Pederson has gotten a hit in 33 of 57 games this season (57.9%), with multiple hits on four occasions (7.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.1% of his games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.261
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.371
|.477
|SLG
|.356
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|14
|17/11
|K/BB
|30/20
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, July 6 against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went three scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.01, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .246 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.