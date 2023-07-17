On Monday, Joc Pederson (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 walks while batting .230.

Pederson has gotten a hit in 33 of 57 games this season (57.9%), with multiple hits on four occasions (7.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.1% of his games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .261 AVG .200 .340 OBP .371 .477 SLG .356 9 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 14 17/11 K/BB 30/20 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings