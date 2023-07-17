J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:26 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Monday, J.D. Davis (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.
- In 52 of 86 games this year (60.5%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.253
|AVG
|.286
|.343
|OBP
|.352
|.384
|SLG
|.490
|11
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|30
|41/19
|K/BB
|51/14
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Washington Nationals, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.01, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.