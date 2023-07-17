On Monday, J.D. Davis (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

In 52 of 86 games this year (60.5%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (12.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.2% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (38.4%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .253 AVG .286 .343 OBP .352 .384 SLG .490 11 XBH 15 4 HR 7 17 RBI 30 41/19 K/BB 51/14 1 SB 0

