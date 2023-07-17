The Cincinnati Reds (50-44) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the San Francisco Giants (52-41) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (8-7, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (1-2, 5.01 ERA).

Giants vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (8-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.01 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (8-7) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, July 9, when he tossed nine innings without allowing a run on seven hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.36 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .249.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw three scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.

In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.01, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.

Williamson has one quality start under his belt this year.

Williamson enters this game with six outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

