In the series opener on Monday, July 17, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (52-41) square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (50-44). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Giants have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Giants vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (8-7, 3.36 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-2, 5.01 ERA)

Giants vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Giants' game versus the Reds but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Giants (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to defeat the Reds with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 25 (53.2%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 12-12 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Giants have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 32, or 47.8%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 16-18 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) J.D. Davis 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +550 - 3rd

