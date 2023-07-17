Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will try to out-hit Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 107 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 16th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

San Francisco is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (433 total).

The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went nine scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.

Webb is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Webb will aim to go five or more innings for his 20th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Ryan Walker Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Ross Stripling Rich Hill 7/15/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Away Alex Cobb Johan Oviedo 7/16/2023 Pirates W 8-4 Away Alex Wood Osvaldo Bido 7/17/2023 Reds - Away Logan Webb Brandon Williamson 7/18/2023 Reds - Away Anthony DeSclafani Luke Weaver 7/19/2023 Reds - Away Ross Stripling Graham Ashcraft 7/20/2023 Reds - Away Alex Cobb Andrew Abbott 7/21/2023 Nationals - Away - Jake Irvin 7/22/2023 Nationals - Away - Josiah Gray

