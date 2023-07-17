How to Watch the Giants vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will try to out-hit Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 107 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 16th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).
- San Francisco is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (433 total).
- The Giants' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the third-most in baseball.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.255).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday, July 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when he went nine scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
- Webb is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Webb will aim to go five or more innings for his 20th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Connor Seabold
|7/9/2023
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kyle Freeland
|7/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Rich Hill
|7/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Johan Oviedo
|7/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-4
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Brandon Williamson
|7/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Luke Weaver
|7/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Abbott
|7/21/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|Jake Irvin
|7/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|Josiah Gray
