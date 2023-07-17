The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds will play on Monday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Jonathan India among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Reds are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-155). The total is 10 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -155 +130 10 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

Read More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants are 25-22 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.2% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, San Francisco has an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Giants a 60.8% chance to win.

San Francisco has played in 93 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-46-5).

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 26-19 21-23 31-18 37-32 15-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.