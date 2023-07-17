Giants vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-44) and the San Francisco Giants (52-41) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Reds securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 17.
The probable starters are Logan Webb (8-7) for the Giants and Brandon Williamson (1-2) for the Reds.
Giants vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Giants vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 25, or 53.2%, of those games.
- San Francisco has a record of 12-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco has scored 433 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Ryan Walker vs Connor Seabold
|July 9
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Logan Webb vs Kyle Freeland
|July 14
|@ Pirates
|W 6-4
|Ross Stripling vs Rich Hill
|July 15
|@ Pirates
|W 3-1
|Alex Cobb vs Johan Oviedo
|July 16
|@ Pirates
|W 8-4
|Alex Wood vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 17
|@ Reds
|-
|Logan Webb vs Brandon Williamson
|July 18
|@ Reds
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Luke Weaver
|July 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Abbott
|July 21
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Jake Irvin
|July 22
|@ Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Josiah Gray
