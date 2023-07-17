Monday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-44) and the San Francisco Giants (52-41) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Reds securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 17.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (8-7) for the Giants and Brandon Williamson (1-2) for the Reds.

Giants vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 25, or 53.2%, of those games.

San Francisco has a record of 12-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 433 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

