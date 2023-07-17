Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:25 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .207.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (7.9%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (30.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.9%).
- He has scored in 19 games this season (30.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.181
|AVG
|.231
|.271
|OBP
|.298
|.309
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.80).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He has a 5.01 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the lefty threw three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
