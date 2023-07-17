The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .207.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (7.9%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (30.2%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.9%).

He has scored in 19 games this season (30.2%), including multiple runs in three games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .181 AVG .231 .271 OBP .298 .309 SLG .356 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 29/9 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings