Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Reds - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Slater -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on July 17 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is batting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Slater has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 34 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.6% of them.
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Slater has driven home a run in eight games this season (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 12 games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|.318
|AVG
|.350
|.434
|OBP
|.381
|.500
|SLG
|.450
|4
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|5
|7/8
|K/BB
|15/2
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.01 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Washington Nationals, when he went three scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.01, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
