Austin Slater -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on July 17 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is batting .333 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Slater has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 34 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.6% of them.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (8.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

Slater has driven home a run in eight games this season (23.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 12 games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 .318 AVG .350 .434 OBP .381 .500 SLG .450 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 8 RBI 5 7/8 K/BB 15/2 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings