Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .251.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (16.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.9% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.262
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.309
|.437
|SLG
|.509
|11
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|8
|10
|RBI
|18
|26/11
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.44 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
