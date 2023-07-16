The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .251.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 61 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.3% of those games.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (16.4%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.9% of his games this season, Yastrzemski has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .262 AVG .241 .333 OBP .309 .437 SLG .509 11 XBH 14 3 HR 8 10 RBI 18 26/11 K/BB 34/10 0 SB 0

