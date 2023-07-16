LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Read More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 71 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 71st in slugging.

Wade has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 78), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .264 AVG .281 .379 OBP .426 .471 SLG .403 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 37/33 0 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings