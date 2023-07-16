LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 71 hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 71st in slugging.
- Wade has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 78), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.264
|AVG
|.281
|.379
|OBP
|.426
|.471
|SLG
|.403
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|37/33
|0
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.44, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
