LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.405) this season, fueled by 71 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 71st in slugging.
  • Wade has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (nine of 78), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wade has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 32 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.264 AVG .281
.379 OBP .426
.471 SLG .403
14 XBH 9
5 HR 4
11 RBI 18
22/22 K/BB 37/33
0 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
  • Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.44, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
