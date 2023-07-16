Joc Pederson -- with an on-base percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .234 with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.1% of those games.

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.9% of his games this season, Pederson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .261 AVG .207 .340 OBP .378 .477 SLG .368 9 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 17/11 K/BB 30/20 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings