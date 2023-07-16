Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- with an on-base percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .234 with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 7.1% of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 33.9% of his games this season, Pederson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.261
|AVG
|.207
|.340
|OBP
|.378
|.477
|SLG
|.368
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/11
|K/BB
|30/20
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Bido (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.44, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .258 batting average against him.
