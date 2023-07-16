J.D. Davis -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 78 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .270 with 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (37.6%), including five multi-run games (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .253 AVG .287 .343 OBP .350 .384 SLG .497 11 XBH 15 4 HR 7 17 RBI 29 41/19 K/BB 49/13 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings