J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on July 16 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 78 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .270 with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 29.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (37.6%), including five multi-run games (5.9%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.253
|AVG
|.287
|.343
|OBP
|.350
|.384
|SLG
|.497
|11
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|29
|41/19
|K/BB
|49/13
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.44 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
