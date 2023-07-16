The San Francisco Giants (51-41) hope to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) on Sunday at PNC Park, starting at 12:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (1-1) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (4-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (1-1, 4.44 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

The Giants will hand the ball to Wood (4-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 8, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits to the Colorado Rockies.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.68 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .255 in 13 games this season.

None of Wood's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Wood has four starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Alex Wood vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with 384 runs scored this season. They have a .238 batting average this campaign with 83 home runs (27th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Pirates in one game, and they have gone 8-for-18 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI over 4 1/3 innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido (1-1) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.44 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.44, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.

Bido enters this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Bido enters this game with two outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

